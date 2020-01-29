Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF MP, Councillor Arrested for Stealing ED's Rice, Inputs

28 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zanu-PF Gokwe Sesame MP, Gordon Chanda and Ward 6 Councillor Gilbert Ganye have been arrested for abuse of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's inputs and rice.

The duo was picked up Monday night by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Gokwe and spent the night behind bars.

They appeared at the Gokwe Regional Magistrates' Courts where they were granted bail after paying $1000 bail each.

Zanu PF Midlands Provincial Chairperson Daniel Mackenzie Ncube said Chanda and Ganye were arrested for allegedly abusing the presidential inputs and rice.

"We understand the MP and his councillor were arrested yesterday (Monday) for allegedly abusing presidential inputs which are meant to benefit villagers. We have, however, gathered that the two are now out on bail after paying $1000," Ncube said.

Earlier this month, another Zanu PF councillor in Shurugwi, Tapiwa Ndawana was arrested for allegedly stealing 10 bags of food aid meant for starving villagers in his area.

Ndawana was arrested following a report to the police which was made by Shurugwi Assistant District Coordinator Desmond Gumbochuma who is the chairperson of the district's drought relief programme.

