Liberia: Bong Lawmaker Wants Opposition As Speaker

Bong County District Sixth Representative, Moimah Briggs Mensah has attributed Liberia's underdevelopment to the tradition of electing ruling party lawmaker as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

"The only way you will see good things, more things happening in the interest of the local citizens is when we the lawmakers start to elect someone who is from the opposition to the Speaker position. But besides that, this is how we will continue to be," Rep. Mensah said recently.

She narrates that Speakers of the House elected from the ruling party have over the years shifted lawmakers' attention to the protection of party's interest at the detriment of the Liberian people.

She furthers that the independence of the Liberian Legislature has also been undermined and compromised by Speakers from the ruling party.

The Bong County District #6 lawmaker says that priority issues that are proffered for discussion are mostly in the interest of the ruling establishment rather than the livelihood improvement of impoverished Liberians.

According to Rep. Mensah, the election of a ruling party speaker at the Liberian Legislature is a total misstep that needs to be corrected.

"Right now, it has already happened but what we need to do is to quickly correct that mistake so that the next term or the 55th Legislature will be able to massively vote an opposition instead of [having] an individual from the ruling establishment as Speaker of the Honorable House of Representatives," she continues.

She then recommends the need to elect a speaker at the House of Representatives from the opposition bloc so as to ensure an independent and thorough scrutiny of national issues at the Liberian Legislature.