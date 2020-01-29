Liberia: Bong Lawmaker Wants Opposition As Speaker

28 January 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan And Winston W. Parley

Bong County District Sixth Representative, Moimah Briggs Mensah has attributed Liberia's underdevelopment to the tradition of electing ruling party lawmaker as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

"The only way you will see good things, more things happening in the interest of the local citizens is when we the lawmakers start to elect someone who is from the opposition to the Speaker position. But besides that, this is how we will continue to be," Rep. Mensah said recently.

She narrates that Speakers of the House elected from the ruling party have over the years shifted lawmakers' attention to the protection of party's interest at the detriment of the Liberian people.

She furthers that the independence of the Liberian Legislature has also been undermined and compromised by Speakers from the ruling party.

The Bong County District #6 lawmaker says that priority issues that are proffered for discussion are mostly in the interest of the ruling establishment rather than the livelihood improvement of impoverished Liberians.

According to Rep. Mensah, the election of a ruling party speaker at the Liberian Legislature is a total misstep that needs to be corrected.

"Right now, it has already happened but what we need to do is to quickly correct that mistake so that the next term or the 55th Legislature will be able to massively vote an opposition instead of [having] an individual from the ruling establishment as Speaker of the Honorable House of Representatives," she continues.

She then recommends the need to elect a speaker at the House of Representatives from the opposition bloc so as to ensure an independent and thorough scrutiny of national issues at the Liberian Legislature.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.