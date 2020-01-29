Sudan: Proposal to Start Economic Sectoral Conferences in February

Khartoum — The Economic Committee of the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) is to meet tomorrow, Wednesday, to lay down a final vision for the axes of the economic conference, scientific papers and participants in preparation for submitting it to the Prime Minister.

Dr. Shawqi Azmi Mahmoud Hassanein of the Committee of Experts that prepares for formation of the conference's committees denied any tendency to postpone or cancel the economic conference, which is scheduled for the last week of March.

He revealed in a statement to SUNA that the Committee of Experts developed a vision for a number of committees to work out the axes, guidelines and programs of the conference that will be submitted to the Coouncil of Ministers and Coordination Office of the FFC for approval.

Hassanein is counting on the economic conference to find the necessary economic alternatives and solutions.

In the same context, member of FFC's Economic Committee Eng. Adel Khalafallah has revealed a proposal to start the sectoral conferences that precede the economic conference in the first week of February and end on the first of March.

Khalafallah affirmed in a statement to SUNA their keenness to expand participation in the conference and involve Sudanese academic, scientific, research and financial competencies, whether from inside or outside Sudan, in addition to experts and economists from the FFC and related ministries.

He considered the conference's outputs as a solid base for the start of the Sudanese economy and putting it in the right direction according to a vision that provides solutions to the challenges facing the Sudanese economy after the systematic sabotage that has affected it over the past 30 years.

He pointed out that the aim of the conference is to develop a strategy for the remainder of the transitional period as alternative policies that constitute a shift in the path of the Sudanese economy and correct the chronic structural distortions that it had suffered.