Zimbabwe: Ginimbi's Mother Dies

28 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Flamboyant businessman and socialite, Genius 'Ginimbi' Kadungure, Tuesday lost his mother.

Ginimbi's mother, Juliana was admitted at a local clinic in the capital.

According to sources she succumbed to a battle with cancer.

The socialite confirmed the news of his mother's death in a post on his Twitter page.

"Today it's one of my darkest days in my life, but who am I to question God. I did all things that money can buy, but this thing called Life it is only God that gives it. My mother, my world is now in heaven. RIP," he wrote.

Around this same time last year, he buried his younger brother, Andrew whom he sent off in a top notch funeral attended by high profile figures.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.