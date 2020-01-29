Egypt: Minister of Animal Resources to Visit Cairo in February

Khartoum — Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries Dr Alam-Eddin Abdallah Abbashar is due to visit Egypt next February. The Minister would be accompanied by a high-profile delegation of specialists with aim of enhancing economic relations between Sudan and Egypt in field of cattle and meat exportation.

Dr Abbashar said in a statement to SUNA Tuesday that the visit aims tighten coordination and cooperation between ministries of animal resources in the two countries in areas of exports of camels and meat as well as cooperation in field of sea fishing and combating the trans-national diseases.