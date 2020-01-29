Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Credentials of New Ambassadors

28 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The President of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has affirmed Sudan keenness to consolidate its relations with all countries for achieving the common interest.

He made the affirmation when received Tuesday at the Republican Palace the credentials of the new ambassadors of the Republic of South Sudan, Chad, Zambia, Burkina Faso, Belarus and the Republic of Bosnia - Herzegovina.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to strengthen further Sudan relations and cooperation and coordination with these countries.

Meanwhile, the new Ambassador of South Sudan asserted in a press statement after the credentials ceremony the importance of promoting the relations between Sudan and South Sudan, especially in the trade, education, cultural and the four freedoms fields.

He affirmed keenness of the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, to help realizing peace in Sudan.

