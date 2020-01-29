Sudan: Foreign Ministry Issues Statement On Transfer of Sudanese Nationals to Work in Libya

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued on Tuesday a statement on the employment of a private company in the United Arab Emirates of some Sudanese nationals to work in jobs of (security guards) without commitment, as explained through the statements of the families of these citizens, to the work contracts in terms of the nature of the work and its location, a matter which eventually led to the transfer of some these citizens by the company to work in some oil fields in Libya.

The statement pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and concerned institutions in Sudan are affirm their keenness to work for ensuring the safety of the Sudanese citizens who work for the company and to exert intensive efforts to reassure their families on their safety.

The ministry stressed that it is giving utmost concern to this issue for preserving the pride and dignity of the country and its people, assuring that it is striving to restore the rights of the affected citizens and ensure their return to the homeland and their families, whenever they liked.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it is aware of what had happened to the families and parents of the affected citizens, indicating that it will continue to work with the concerned authorities in Sudan and maintain continuous contacts with Sudan Embassy in Abu-Dhabi and with the sisterly Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Khartoum and the competent authorities in Abu Dhabi to investigate the various aspects of this issue.

The ministry pointed out that Sudan and the United Arab Emirates have agreed that this issue shall not affect, in any way, the distinguished relations between the two countries, adding that it will continue its following and contacts on this regard.