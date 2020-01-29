Sudan: Ayesha Meets UNDP Executive Manager

Khartoum — Transitional Sovereign Council Member Ayesha Musa Saeed discussed with UNDP executive Manager in her office Tuesday at the republican palace means, of strengthening the prospects of cooperation between the two sides in a number of fields.

Following the meeting UNDP executive manager told reporters that the meeting focused on the challenges facing the transitional government on top of them was removing Sudan's name from the list of states sponsoring terrorism and avoiding its negative impacts on economic reform and development process.

Moreover, the discussion stressed the importance of emerging Sudan's financial system into the international system and its effectiveness on foreign investments.

The UNDP executive manager announced commitment of UN cooperation with the sovereign council, the transitional government and all parties to make the economic and political ambitious operation a successful one during the transitional period.