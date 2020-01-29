Sudan: Mohamed Abdul-Hamid Appointed As General Manager of Sudan News Agency

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk, issued on Tuesday a decision relieving Abdalla Jadalla Nimir from position of the General Manager of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) and appointing Mohamed Abdul-Hamid Abdul-Rahman as his successor.
