Sudan: Mohamed Abdul-Hamid Appointed As General Manager of Sudan News Agency

28 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk, issued on Tuesday a decision relieving Abdalla Jadalla Nimir from position of the General Manager of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) and appointing Mohamed Abdul-Hamid Abdul-Rahman as his successor.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

