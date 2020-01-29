Sudan: Sinnar State Wali Meets Italian Eyesbo Organization

Singa — Caretaker Wali of Sinnar State Maj (Gen) Mohamed Othman Mohamed met Tuesday with the delegation of Italian Eyesbo organization in the presence of the minister of health and social development in the state Alam AL Huda Mustafa AbuKeylabe.

It notes that the Italian organization conducts businesses in the field of health service.

Meanwhile the meeting focused discussion on how the organization could offer its health services in the state.

For his part the secretary general of the organization Fredriko Keuoti affirmed his organization readiness to rehabilitate the basic infrastructure in the field of health sector saying his organization had rehabilitated a number of health establishments in Kassala and Red Sea States.

Abukeylabe admitted that the health environment in the state was badly deteriorated and the situation required the solidarity of all to fix the health environment.

Meanwhile the ministry of health in the state arranged round tour for the delegation to visit hospitals and other health instructions in the state to see the situation on the ground.