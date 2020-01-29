Sudan: Sinnar State Wali Meets Italian Eyesbo Organization

28 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Singa — Caretaker Wali of Sinnar State Maj (Gen) Mohamed Othman Mohamed met Tuesday with the delegation of Italian Eyesbo organization in the presence of the minister of health and social development in the state Alam AL Huda Mustafa AbuKeylabe.

It notes that the Italian organization conducts businesses in the field of health service.

Meanwhile the meeting focused discussion on how the organization could offer its health services in the state.

For his part the secretary general of the organization Fredriko Keuoti affirmed his organization readiness to rehabilitate the basic infrastructure in the field of health sector saying his organization had rehabilitated a number of health establishments in Kassala and Red Sea States.

Abukeylabe admitted that the health environment in the state was badly deteriorated and the situation required the solidarity of all to fix the health environment.

Meanwhile the ministry of health in the state arranged round tour for the delegation to visit hospitals and other health instructions in the state to see the situation on the ground.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
External Relations
East Africa
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.