Sudan: Foreign Ministry - Chinese Authorities Ruled Out Need of States to Evacuate Their Nationals

28 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Chinese authorities have assured the diplomatic missions in Beijing on its ability to deal with coronavirus disease and ruled out the need of the states to evacuate their nationals residing in Wuhan city.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its respect of the measures taken by the government of the People's Republic of China to contain the virus and its accumulated experience in the control of epidemics.

The ministry pointed out that it is following the developments and the situation in China to take necessary measures, asserting that it is prepared for any measures that may be required to ensure the safety of Sudanese citizens residing in the city of Wuhan or elsewhere.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Health
External Relations
East Africa
Asia, Australia, and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.