Sudan: Foreign Ministry - Chinese Authorities Ruled Out Need of States to Evacuate Their Nationals

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Chinese authorities have assured the diplomatic missions in Beijing on its ability to deal with coronavirus disease and ruled out the need of the states to evacuate their nationals residing in Wuhan city.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its respect of the measures taken by the government of the People's Republic of China to contain the virus and its accumulated experience in the control of epidemics.

The ministry pointed out that it is following the developments and the situation in China to take necessary measures, asserting that it is prepared for any measures that may be required to ensure the safety of Sudanese citizens residing in the city of Wuhan or elsewhere.