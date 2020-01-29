Zimbabwe: Machete Gang Raids Business Center in Gokwe South

28 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)

A machete and axe wielding gang of seven on Friday swooped down on Nyaradza business centre in Gokwe South before attacking and robbing everyone prsent, police have said.

The gang which was travelling in an unregistered Honda Fit vehicle also forced open shops and looted groceries, mainly alcoholic beverages while assaulting and cursing their victims they would have found with no money or valuebales in their possession.

Acting police spokesperson for Midlands province, Assitant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident which occured last Friday night.

She said police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who left several people at the business centre nursing injuries.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.