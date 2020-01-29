Malawi: Police Arrest Woman for Sexual Assault On Boy

28 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police in Dedza are keeping in custody a 38-year-old woman for defiling a 12-year-old boy.

According to police, the woman, Iness Banda started defiling the boy in December last year and the defilement went on until her arrest last week.

It is said the boy was sleeping in a house alone in a compound his parents have houses and Banda is a tenant.

"It all started in December one night when Iness left her house and knocked on the door of the house where the boy slept. The woman forced the boy to have sexual intercourse with her," said Cassim Manda, deputy spokesperson for Dedza police.

Iness has since been changed with defilement charge.

