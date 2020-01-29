South Africa: Another Car Is Believed to Have Plunged Off Herolds Bay Cliff, Body Being Recovered

Yet another car is believed to have plunged off the cliff at Voëlklip in Herolds Bay, with recovery operations underway to retrieve a body, police confirmed on Wednesday.

George police spokesperson Captain Nolonwabo Tshengu said an eyewitness had reported seeing a man driving the vehicle over the cliff on Wednesday morning.

"The information that we have is that it is a hired vehicle, a Ford EcoSport, driven by a white male. The identity of the driver is unknown," she said.

While the vehicle has not yet been spotted, Tshengu said they were in the process of recovering a body from the rocks below.

All relevant authorities were on scene.

Last month, the body of 52-year-old Zonita Basson who went over the cliff in her red Chevrolet Spark at night was recovered from the sea.

Basson was a realtor from George known for her big heart who assisted cancer victims and had adopted five dogs, according to Netwerk24.

Police diving units, emergency medical and pathology services and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) had worked through the night to recover the body.

An inquest was opened at the time.

In November, police called off the search for missing six-year-old Cuzette Scheepers two weeks after she went missing along with her mother Heidi and her two-year-old brother Hugo on October 22.

Heidi's VW Caravelle was recovered after it was spotted near the cliff rocks.

The bodies of Heidi and Hugo were recovered on October 24.

Source: News24