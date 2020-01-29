Malawi: Blantyre Contains Cholera, Appeals for Vigilance

Blantyre — Blantyre District Health Office has managed to contain further spread of cholera and has since appealed to residents not to relax but continue practicing hygiene practices.

Blantyre district is the only district so far that has registered cholera cases with five people from several townships been declared cholera positive.

However, as of now there are no reports of further spread.

Speaking during a handover ceremony of cholera kit to Bangwe health centre by Save the Children, District Environmental Officer, Penjani Chunda said among others, the district has been conducting health talks through use of drama, whistle stops and meetings with partners to ensure that cholera messages reach as far as rural areas.

"Ever since we were hit with an outbreak, we have not rested. We have intensified our campaigns and distributed chlorine to several households especially those in hotspot areas. As we speak, we have been able to contain the virus and we will continue doing so," he said.

Chunda added, "However people should not relax with the calmness of the disease but rather continue with hygiene practices. People should continuously check the type of food they are eating, water they are drinking and also observe cleanliness at all the times.

Chunda has since commended Save the Children for donating Cholera kit to Blantyre DHO.

He said the kit would help in responding to further outbreak of the disease.

"The assistance we have received from save the children will help in prevention and curing of cholera disease," the Environment said.

Save the Children Project Manager responsible for projects on Family Planning and Child Health, Emily Maosa said the donations were necessary since the organization works with children who would be affected by Cholera in the affected areas.

"For a child to be safe, he or she needs to be in a safe environment and being a child focused organisation we decided to come in and support efforts that are being already done by the Blantyre DHO," she said.

Maosa said that other Health Centres in the district would receive these items.