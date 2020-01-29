Zimbabwe: MP, Councillor Arrested for Diverting Presidential Donations

Zanu-PF's Gokwe Sesame Member of Parliament, Gorden Chanda and ward 6 Councillor, Gilbert Ganye have been arrested on allegations of diverting Presidential inputs and rice donated to villagers by the President to their own use.

The duo who are now in police custody at Gokwe Central Police station are set to appear in court at the Gokwe magistrate courts.

They are facing criminal abuse of office charges. Police Sources at Gokwe Central said Ganye was arrested last night while the MP handed himself over to the police this morning