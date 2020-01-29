Liberia: APM Terminals Puts Restrictions On Ships Coming to the Country

29 January 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — APM Terminals, the company operating the multi-purpose Free Port of Monrovia, has issued a new regulation on the size of ships that would be allowed to berth at the Free Port, Liberia's biggest harbor.

The new restriction which was directed to all shipping lines and agencies is due to the growing siltation situation in the port entrance channel and to ensure safety of navigation within the port channel.

"APMT is forced to take a few urgent steps with immediate effect as regards to our capacity to safely provide Marine services to our dear customers," it stated in the directive.

The directive further stated:

APM Terminal will only be able to needy berth and unberth vessels with a maximum draft of 10 meters. Vessels above 10 meters draft will not be able to berth/ball.

All vessels with a draft between 9.S and 10 meters will have to strictly berth/nil at high tide.

All vessels with a draft below 9.5 meters will be able to berth at any time provided that they have a beam smaller than 28 meters.

All vessels with a beam larger than 28 meters will have to berth at high tide irrespective of their draft."

According to APM Terminals, while it understands the operational implications of the restrictions, its decision is geared towards preventing a disaster that could have higher negative commercial and operational impacts for all stakeholders.

FrontPageAfrica gathered that the current shortage of gasoline in the country is due to the inability for large tankers to berth at the port. This was confirmed on Tuesday to this newspaper by the Minister of Commerce and Industry when he said, "We have some ships coming in, 10.3 meters, they need more than that, 14 meters, 16 meters they need but we don't have it so it's shallow and because of that the larger ships are not able to come."

He, however, stated that the National Port Authority has been working on plans to have the port dredged in the coming months.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.