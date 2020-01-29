Rwanda: Basketball - the Hoops Keen to Retain Heroes Cup

Wednesday

REG Vs UGB

IPRC-Huye Vs UR Huye

Espoir Vs 30 Plus

Women

IPRC-Huye Vs UR Huye

Ubumwe Vs the Hoops

The Hoops Rwanda basketball team coach Moise Mutokambali has challenged his team to not only retain the Heroes Cup tournament but also do it in style by winning all matches in the competition.

The Hoops have started their campaign well after defeating giants APR and University of Rwanda's College of Arts and Social Sciences.

On Wednesday, the team will take on Ubumwe at Amahoro Indoor Stadium at 6pm.

Last year, The Hoops won the national Heroes Cup after beating APR 66-52, something that Hoops coach Moise Mutakambali says they have the capacity to do again.

"We want to finish all matches with unbeaten run. We have Ubumwe on Wednesday before playing against IPRC-Huye and those two games will be decisive if we want to retain the title," added Mutokambali

He added "I believe my players will do better than the last game because we have a young squad who are hungry to achieve more and ready to make the difference against any team".

In the men's category, Rwanda Energy Group will face United Generation for Basketball (UGB) in their final Pool A game on Wednesday at NPC.

