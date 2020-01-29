Liberia: SDI Comes in Defense of Locals in Land Crisis in Bomi

Vows to protect them in land grabs by government, concessionaires

Sustainable Development Institute (SDI), a nongovernmental organization, engaged in land advocacy and related activities, has begun working with local people in Bomi to empower them to resist a wave of land grabs in the western Liberian region, led by elites and concessionaires.

SDI, for some time now, has been engaged in the land crisis in southeastern Liberia between the local people and the Golden Veroleum Oil Palm Company, flagging out encroachment allegedly carried out by the company without sufficient information from the national government on the perimeter and limitation of the concessionaires.

Under the program, "Protecting Communities and Forests against a Surge in Land-grabs in Bomi", which the NGO said would officially begin in Tubmanburg on this Wednesday, SDI is to follow-up with its 2019 report on the situation in the county. That report found that the officials, with help of tribal chiefs and elders, possibly converted more than 9,000 acres of land in the Senjeh, Klay and Suehn-Mecca Districts. Sime Darby, which was taken over by Mano Manufacturing Company (MANCO) earlier this month, has over 300,000 hectares, largely in Bomi.

The new project targets some 30 community monitors who the NGO said will be trained to document land grabs and deforestation, implement the Land Rights Act--which recognizes customary land ownership--and form resistance in order to reverse the trend in their county. SDI is partnering with the Civil Society Oil Palm Working Group and the Bomi Chapter of the Civil Society Council of Liberia.

"SDI will work with civil society council of Liberia, Bomi Chapter to build a mass movement of community members acting to defend their land rights," the project document said in a release on Tuesday, January 28.

"The actions under this initiative will focus more on organizing and mobilizing communities to take collective actions. The mobilization and organization will be facilitated through a series of community training and awareness building meetings," the SDI release added.

SDI also said it would make use of TIMBY, an online database that documents land grabs, deforestation and other issues relating to the environment to help local communities understand, appreciate and know the value of their land. SDI will use its land valuation tools and online application TIMBY (acronym for: This Is My Back Yard) to stimulate community consciousness, appreciation, and value of their land and forest resources.

The NGO said it will also build the capacity of communities to advocate and demand actions through national and international, legal mechanisms such as the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Training would focus on free, prior and informed consent (FPIC) and communities' rights under the United Nations Principles on Business and Human Rights, it added. "SDI and its international partner, Friend of the Earth (Netherlands), Milieudefensie (Dutch land rights NGO) will use documented evidence to inform international debates and decisions on land, forest, and the environment, mainly regarding financing the expansion of agro-commodities plantations."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

James Otto, the main campaigner with SDI, said the NGO needed to respond quickly to the situation in Bomi because it undermined the townspeople's food sovereignty, livelihoods and development options, and the Liberian economy. "The remaining forests are also under threat," he said in the press release. "A toxic combination of land-grabs by politicians, government officials, powerful elites and the international palm oil company Sime Darby Plantations (now MANCO) is happening now in all of the five major districts in the county.

"As Liberia slowly declines in its economic management, one can only think that land is the only option to feed and care for community dwellers and their children now and in the future," the release said. "Bomi (750 squares miles) is the poorest county in Liberia, with 70 percent of its 84,119 people subsistent farmers, according to Liberia's last National Population Census in 2008.

"Additionally, this situation could get worse, if nothing is done to protect customary communities, especially so with the current government of Liberia is seeking to concede more land to large scale agriculture concessions instead of investing in Liberian smallholder farmers."