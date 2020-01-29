South Africa: Man Arrested for Possession of Dagga

28 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 37-year-old man was arrested this morning at his house at Mmotla north of Pretoria in Temba after the police received a tip-off.

Police received information about a man who operates a salon who is also dealing in dagga. Police found the man in his house and asked for permission to search the premises and the man refused and demanded a search warrant however the police searched his bedroom where they found dagga in sachets inside a speaker and the bucket used in the salon to carry moisturizer. Two hundred and forty nine sachets containing dagga were recovered. He was arrested at around 09:30 in the morning and will face charges of possession of dagga.

The dagga is estimated to the street value of more than three thousand rand. The Station Commander of Temba SAPS, Brigadier Martha Mokobori applauded the members who acted swiftly upon information received from the community. The information from the community is indeed helping the SAPS in the fight against crime

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

