Tunisia: Al-Badil, Nidaa Tounes and Republican Party Discuss Elyes Fakhfakh's Proposed Government Background Paper

Tunis/Tunisia — Al-Badil, Nidaa Tounes and the People's Republican Union put forward a number of proposals for the programme and composition of the Fakfakh government at Tuesday evening's meeting at the Dhiafa Palace in Carthage to discuss the Government Programme background paper.

Louqy Chebbi, member of the political bureau of the Al-Badil party, told TAP at the end of the meeting that the representatives of his party expressed their reservations about the division of the meeting into two sessions, the morning session having grouped Ennahdha, the democratic movement and the two movements of the Echab and Tahya Tounes.

"Al-Badi representatives raised questions about the document presented by the PM-designate and the party's role in the debate and the modification of this document," he said, adding that for Al-Badil the most important thing is to "formulate an efficient government programme that will take Tunisia out of the difficult situation it is going through".

As for Khaled Choukat, executive director of the Nidaa Tounes movement, he indicated that his party proposed some additional points, in terms of general principles or points raised, and also concerning the composition of the government. He considered that Fakfakh's promise that his government would be compact is "a positive issue, despite the difficulty of abolishing a number of ministries or integrating other departments".

He said that the marathon of consultations included meetings between the PM-designate and the parties, while the second round will focus on the presentation of the semi-finished version of the contractual document between the parties, and the third round will focus on the approval of the proposed document after the necessary changes have been made. The final stage will deal with the names that will form the government team.

"Everyone should get involved and take part in this process given the situation in which the country finds itself," Chaoukat added, considering that "any government that will be formed will ultimately represent Tunisians, regardless of who will be responsible for forming it".

For her part, Mariem Ferchici, official spokesperson for the People's Republican Union, said the party had made a number of proposals concerning the document presented, particularly those relating to economic and sectoral aspects, stressing "the need to work to change the current development model in order to establish a model of protectionist development of vital sectors.

Regarding her party's position on participation in this government, she said that the political bureau "will meet to decide whether or not to take part in this government".

The meetings of the joint commissions of the parties and blocs concerned by the consultation on the formation of the next government, led by Elyes Fakhfakh, began Tuesday at the Dhiafa Palace in Carthage.