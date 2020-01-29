Somalia: International Community Concerned About the Developments in Galmudug

29 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's international partners* are concerned about the developments in Galmudug State that have emerged during the final stage of the months-long effort towards forming a united and stable Galmudug Federal Member State through a reconciliation process and elections.

It is important that all the stakeholders remain focused on the need to participate in a process that will enjoy broad support and avoid the risk of instability and conflict. This will require an inclusive approach, forged through dialogue, and will require flexibility on all sides.

The partners recognize that significant efforts have been made in this regard over the past seven months. This has enabled agreements to be reached over the allocation of seats and we commend the willingness of communities to compromise and act in the greater interests of Galmudug state.

We call on all actors to remain engaged, to resolve their differences through dialogue, if necessary taking time to do so, and that they remain guided by the objective of a unified and stable Galmudug state and refrain from initiating alternative processes. We urge the leadership of Galmudug's regional assembly, the presidential candidates, Ahlu Sunna Wal Jama'a, stakeholders gathered in Galkayo and representatives of the Federal Government that are witnessing the process to take an inclusive and transparent approach.

The partners call for the remaining steps of the electoral process to be taken in the same spirit of compromise that has yielded the progress witnessed so far, in order for Galmudug to achieve its full potential for the benefit of the people of Galmudug.

