Tunisia: Qalb Tounes Warns Against 'Attempt Aimed At Subversion of Constitution and Parliament, With Intention of Monopolising Power'

Tunis/Tunisia — Qalb Tounes' party warned, in a statement issued after a regular meeting of its political bureau on Tuesday, against "all attempt aimed at subversion of Constitution and parliament, with intention of monopolising power".

The party, which is represented in parliament with 38 deputies and excluded from consultations on the formation of the government, warned of the seriousness of the "background paper for the government coalition" that was presented on Tuesday by PM-designate Elyes Fakhakh to the parties he had called for consultations, the party said they had been invited to approve an exceptional law that authorises (the Prime Minister) to run the state by decree without prior approval by parliament".

Qalb Tounes also expressed concern about "the character and representativeness of certain intruders in the process of forming the government, and their influence in imposing hidden agendas that do not serve the national interest".

On the other hand, the party reiterated its request to the President of the Republic to clarify his vision and position on the "clear contradiction" between what was stated in the letter mandating Fakfakh and calling for respect for the will of the electorate and the proposals of the parties and parliamentary blocs, and between Fakfakh's statements that he derives his legitimacy only from the results of the presidential election, insinuating that his government will be the government of the President, as evidenced by his daily visit to the Carthage Palace to submit reports on the progress of his consultations on the formation of the government".

According to Qalb Tounes' statement, "the political bureau has decided, in anticipation of all eventualities, to activate the commission in charge of preparing the elections, to invite it to convene and to invite the regional leaders and bases to prepare themselves urgently", in allusion to possible early elections.

At the end of Friday's meeting of its political bureau devoted to the negotiations for the formation of the new government, Qalb Tounes' party had already expressed its "concern" about the steps taken and called on the PM to clarify the issue.

The party considered that there were "many indications that this trend will undermine the foundations of the political system set out in the constitution, as it cancels the full results of the parliamentary elections and the parliamentary size of the parties".

The leader of the party, Nabil Karoui, had qualified for the second round of the presidential election with the current President of the Republic, Kais Saied.

Fakfakh had stated at a press conference last Friday that Qalb Tounes" party (38 deputies) and the Free Destinian Party (17 deputies) will not be represented in the next government, since they are "incompatible with the basis on which he chose to form the government".

The President of the Republic has instructed former Finance Minister Elyes Fakhakh to "form the government as soon as possible", after the failure of the Habib Jemli government to win the confidence of Parliament at January 10 plenary session.