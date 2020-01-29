Tunisia: Qalb Tounes Warns Against 'Attempt Aimed At Subversion of Constitution and Parliament, With Intention of Monopolising Power'

28 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Qalb Tounes' party warned, in a statement issued after a regular meeting of its political bureau on Tuesday, against "all attempt aimed at subversion of Constitution and parliament, with intention of monopolising power".

The party, which is represented in parliament with 38 deputies and excluded from consultations on the formation of the government, warned of the seriousness of the "background paper for the government coalition" that was presented on Tuesday by PM-designate Elyes Fakhakh to the parties he had called for consultations, the party said they had been invited to approve an exceptional law that authorises (the Prime Minister) to run the state by decree without prior approval by parliament".

Qalb Tounes also expressed concern about "the character and representativeness of certain intruders in the process of forming the government, and their influence in imposing hidden agendas that do not serve the national interest".

On the other hand, the party reiterated its request to the President of the Republic to clarify his vision and position on the "clear contradiction" between what was stated in the letter mandating Fakfakh and calling for respect for the will of the electorate and the proposals of the parties and parliamentary blocs, and between Fakfakh's statements that he derives his legitimacy only from the results of the presidential election, insinuating that his government will be the government of the President, as evidenced by his daily visit to the Carthage Palace to submit reports on the progress of his consultations on the formation of the government".

According to Qalb Tounes' statement, "the political bureau has decided, in anticipation of all eventualities, to activate the commission in charge of preparing the elections, to invite it to convene and to invite the regional leaders and bases to prepare themselves urgently", in allusion to possible early elections.

At the end of Friday's meeting of its political bureau devoted to the negotiations for the formation of the new government, Qalb Tounes' party had already expressed its "concern" about the steps taken and called on the PM to clarify the issue.

The party considered that there were "many indications that this trend will undermine the foundations of the political system set out in the constitution, as it cancels the full results of the parliamentary elections and the parliamentary size of the parties".

The leader of the party, Nabil Karoui, had qualified for the second round of the presidential election with the current President of the Republic, Kais Saied.

Fakfakh had stated at a press conference last Friday that Qalb Tounes" party (38 deputies) and the Free Destinian Party (17 deputies) will not be represented in the next government, since they are "incompatible with the basis on which he chose to form the government".

The President of the Republic has instructed former Finance Minister Elyes Fakhakh to "form the government as soon as possible", after the failure of the Habib Jemli government to win the confidence of Parliament at January 10 plenary session.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
Legal Affairs
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.