Ghana/Liberia: FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers - Liberia to Face Ghana in First Round

The Liberia U-17 women's national team players celebrating their 5-0 win against Niger on Sunday, January 26.

Liberia U-17 women's national team will now face Ghana in the First Round of the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifiers after edging out Niger on Sunday, January 26.

Liberia won the return leg 5-0 in Niamey, Niger to advance to the first round on a 9-0 aggregate. Liberia won the first leg played at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium 4-0.

On Sunday, World Girls FC striker Mamie Kallon scored a brace in the 39th and 53rd minutes, while Blessing Kieh, Edwardline Jackson and Melissa Gebah scored a goal each in the second half to help Liberia complete their 9-0 aggregate win in the preliminaries of the qualifiers.

The triumph by the U-17 brought excitement to Liberians as the audience of women's football continues to build in the country. LEAD-Monrovia Football Academy student-athlete Blessing Kieh is now one of the two joint top goal scorers alongside Morocco's Khaoula Knia with four goals each. 54 goals have so far been scored in the 12 matches played.

First Round: Liberia vs. Ghana

Liberia will now have a huge task as they are set to face Ghana in the first round of the qualification. Ghana was among four countries, including Nigeria Cameroon and Nigeria that were given a bye from the preliminary round.

Ghana, one of the strongest in Africa, are the only African team to have qualified for every youth World Cup so far. Known as the "Black Starlets," the youthful Ghanaian team's best result so far in the tournament was in 2012 when they finished 3rd by defeating Germany 1-0 in the 3rd place match. They lost 2-0 against France in the semifinals.

In the last edition held in Uruguay, 2018, Ghana's campaign ended in the quarterfinals after finishing as winners of Group A but lost 4-2 against Mexico in post-match spot kicks after normality ended 2-2.

The winner between Liberia and Ghana will play the winner between Guinea and Nigeria for a ticket to the Fifa U17 World Cup slated for November in India.