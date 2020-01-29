Tanzania: Mkapa Hospital, Cuba Strike Key Agreement

BENJAMIN Mkapa Hospital (BMH)has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Cuba that will see Cuban medical specialists team up with their counterparts at the Dodoma based hospital for enhanced efficiency in service delivery.

The MoU was signed yesterday by the BMH Chief Executive Officer, Dr Alphonce Chandika and Head of Cuban Medical Brigade, Dr Juan Miguel Arias.

The MoU will see seven Cuban specialists ready to take up the new task within two months and share skills and expertise with the BMH staff.

Speaking to reporters shortly after signing the MoU, Dr Chandika said they picked Cuba due to the historical bilateral relations between the two countries whereby the specialists will support and share knowledge on brotherly grounds.

"The cost of bringing in specialists from other countries is very expensive; one doctor from elsewhere would demand up to 8,000 US dollars a month, for an entity like ours, that is a lot of money," said Dr Chandika.

He said recruitment of the specialists will take at least two months since BMH has to go through their Curriculum Vitae, language skills and conduct interviews and pick the best from the list.

Dr Chandika said the team will cater for doctors and nurses specialised in the field of cath lab, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and emergency services, neuro-surgeons, laparoscopic surgery, anaesthesia and gastroenterology.

"It is also part of knowledge sharing as our experts at the end of the Cuban specialists' services will have learned something new," said Dr Chandika.

He said taking into consideration that Dodoma is the capital city, BMH needs to have the best equipment and needed expertise so that they serve the public well and to very high standards.

On his part, the Cuban Ambassador, Prof L ucas Domingo, said the signed MoU is cementing the long bilateral relationship between the two countries, especially in the education and health sectors.

He promised his country's continued support to ensure that there are enough capacities and skills to undertake a number of avenues that are on the government priority lists.