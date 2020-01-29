Sudan: Three Darfur Herders Sentenced to Death for Murder

Nyala — The Nyala Criminal Court, presided by Judge Mahjoub Mohamed Ali, sentenced three murderers to death by hanging for killing nine people on September 9, 2017 in the Tumbasi area southwest of Nyala. The court acquitted a fourth suspect.

Three herders opened fire at the Tumbasi market and immediately killed three people. The herders were pursued, but the herders ambushed the pursuers, killing six of them and wounding five others.

