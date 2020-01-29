Tanzania: Jkci Takes Cardiac Surgery to New Level

JAKAYA Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) is next month set to start offering cardiac ablation services as key preparations including machines installation are in final touches.

Cardiac ablation is a procedure that can correct heart rhythm problems and works by scarring or destroying tissue in the heart that triggers an abnormal heart rhythm.

In some cases, cardiac ablation prevents abnormal electrical signals from entering your heart and thus stops the arrhythmia.

The process is sometimes done through open-heart sur gery, but it is often done using catheters, making the procedure less invasive and shortening recovery times.

JKCI Executive Director, Prof Mohamed Janabi made the revelation on Tuesday in Dar es Salaam when explaining the institute's successes in the past four years, stressing: "The government has already released about 4.8bn/- and we are on machines installation processes because the space (ward) has also been already set in the institute's premises."

Prof Janabi explained further that offering ablation services will continue reducing the number of heart patients who have been seeking treatments abroad due to lack of the machines at JKCI.

Again, Tanzanian government in collaboration with China is on process to construct another major heart institute (JKCI phase two) in Mloganzila Hospital's premises, as efforts to reduce the patients' congestion at the health facility.

According to him, JKCI is currently receiving between 3 00 and 5 00 patients a day, thus, setting another branch to improve the service and enable them to reach a bigger population.

He further said that envisaged branch will also enable the hospital to set different wings for children and adult patients unlike now where all patients, regardless of their age are stationed in the same wards --posing big challenge on service delivery.

Since its establishment, he added, JKCI has already attended a total of 3 00,83 6 outpatients and 14,960 inpatients. It had successfully conducted 1,5 3 7 major surgeries with only six per cent of deaths, equal to 92 patents (who passed away).

"Six per cent is the smallest amount of deaths because international average is 13 per cent. We conducted 4,207 minor surgeries through Catheterisation method, which is piercing a small hole in the patient's thigh, using cathlab. The deaths were only 1.3 per cent, equal to 42 patients," he said.

The JKCI boss urged Tanzanians to ensure they are insured bearing in mind that heart complications are very expensive.