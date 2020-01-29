Tunisia: Kasserine - Five Members of Same Algerian Family Die in Road Accident

28 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Five members of the same Algerian family died in a road accident that occurred Tuesday evening on a section leading to the border terminal of Bouchebka, in the delegation of Feriana, governorate of Kasserine, TAP correspondent reports from civil protection of the region.

The accident is due to the overturning of the car with Algerian license plate en route to the border post of Bouchabka, the same source said.

The bodies of the victims were transported to the regional hospital of Kasserine.

