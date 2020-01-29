Liberia: Another Suspect Arrested in Buchanan Linked to Killing of German National

29 January 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Elton W. Tiah

Buchanan — Another person linked to the killing of a German national in Buchanan city last week has been arrested, Grand Bassa County administration announced on Tuesday.

This is the second arrested in connection to the killing of expat within three days. A 38-year-old man identified as Emmanuel Kollie, who is linked to the death of a German national, was arrested in Gbarnga, Bong County on January 27.

Following the arrest of the second person in Buchanan, County Superintendent Janjay Baikpeh told reporters that the Government attached "seriousness" to the investigation and arrest of the culprits.

Juergen Schedemann, the Log Yard Manager of the International Consultant Company (ICC), was killed On January 22.

"As I speak to you, the Inspector General of Police Patrick Sudue has been in Buchanan spearheading the operations," Baikpeh told reporters.

"The National Government and the County administration are doing everything to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book".

He said "immediately when the German Expatriate died, we contacted the police and started working with them as a county".

The Anti -Armed Robbery Unit of the Liberia National Police have been in the county ensuring that the culprits are brought to justice, he said.

"We spoke with the investigators and they've confirmed that at least two persons have been arrested, one from [Grand] Bassa while the other was collected from Bong County," he said, adding that the Legislative Caucus and the county authorities have been working with the police.

"We want to assure all investors wanting to do business in Grand Bassa County to feel free because our security is strong and ready to protect lives and properties".

The county Superintendent asserted that Grand Bassa must and will be a County that remains hospitable and investment friendly.

Janjay Baikpeh added: "We the people of Bassa are hospitable people and we won't allow anyone to black mill this County ".

