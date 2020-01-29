South Africa: Alleged Drug Dealer to Appear in Court for Dealing in Drugs

29 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Tuesday, 28 January 2020 Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime unit (SANEB) and Crime Intelligence unit (CIG) arrested a 54-year-old male for dealing and possession of drugs at Umhlanga, Durban.

Members received information about a suspect who was dealing in drugs and an intensive investigation was conducted. Yesterday members pounced in his premises unexpectedly and a search was conducted.

During the search 15136 heroin tablets, 2.6 kilograms of heroin powder, 2669 mandrax tablets and empty capsules to the street value of approximately R1 million were found.

Members from Forensic Science Laboratory were immediately invited to process the crime scene. The suspect was subsequently placed under arrest and charged for dealing as well as possession of drugs.

He is due to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court today.

