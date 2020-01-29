Ghana: Assemblyman Pledges to Improve Quality of Basic Education in Nayorigo-Bungu Electoral Area

Bongo — The Assemblyman for the Nayorigo-Bungu Electoral Area in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region, Mr Lawrence Ake-emah-Kapoe, has pledged to work effectively with relevant stakeholders to improve the quality of basic education in the area.

He disclosed that basic education in the community has fallen drastically and there was urgent need to work in unison to address the challenges leading to such abysmal performance.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times in an interview on Monday, the Assemblyman noted that previously the Nayorigo Basic School was mentioned among some of the best performing basic schools in the district but had dwindled in its performance.

Mr Ake-emah-Kapoe attributed the fallen standards of education in the area partly to the bad attitudes of children towards learning coupled with inadequate infrastructure as well as teaching and learning materials.

"Our electoral area, especially Nayorigo, previous was mentioned among the top but now when you come to our community there is nothing to write home about, they are not doing well at all," the Assemblyman said.

Mr Ake-emah-Kapoe said he had started talking to some stakeholders including the head teachers and the teachers in the various schools to see how they could help organise extra classes for the children.

He called on all stakeholders and opinion leaders in the community to work together to strategise to improve the quality of education in area to empower the youth to contribute significantly to development.

He said he was lobbying the District Chief Executive to ensure that the next distribution of furniture to various schools in the district, the schools in the community would benefit.

The Assemblyman assured members of the electoral area that he would use innovative lobbying skills to bring development projects to the community, and therefore, called for unity especially among the youth to support him to succeed.

Mr Ake-emah-Kapoe indicated that his electoral area was challenged with bad road networks, especially the road leading to Bungu, and that some communities in the electoral area were not connected to electricity.

The Assemblyman, who stressed the need for junior high schools to be constructed at Bungu, said he was able to lobby and secure a Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound and also secured employment opportunities for some of the youth in the community.