Ghana: Court Remands 5 Arrested in Connection With Kpatinga Shooting

29 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — The magistrate court in Tamale yesterday remanded into prison custody, five persons arrested in the Kpatinga shooting incident. The court presided by Justice Adamu Amadu, said it had no jurisdiction to hear murder case and the handling of offensive weapons.

The court directed the prosecution to the appropriate court. The five included Hashim Mumajida, 32, Alidu Alhassan, 27, Mohammudu Dokurugu, 55, Fatawu Kpanalana, 55, and Iddirisu Dokurugu.

They were arrested by a combined team of police and military personnel following hostilities that erupted at the Kpatinga, last Friday. The five persons, who were apprehended with sophisticated weapons, including AK 47 riffles, were charged for illegally handing weapons.

It would be recalled that renewed chieftaincy dispute erupted in Kpatinga community in the Gusheigu District of the Northern Region. One person has been killed while six others sustained gunshot injuries in sporadic shootings that erupted in Kpatinga, last Friday evening.

About 10 compound houses were in addition burnt to ashes in the latest hostilities, and five people had so far been arrested. Consequently, the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) dispatched a joint team of military and police personnel to Kpatinga, a farming community, to restore law and order.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, told the Ghanaian Times that security personnel had been given firm instructions to deal drastically with anyone who would foment further trouble in the community.

However, a source told the Ghanaian Times that despite the presence of the security team in the town, fresh gunfire erupted early Sunday morning.

