Ghana: First Lady Inaugurates Refurbished Usher Polyclinic

29 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Joyceline Natally Cudjoe

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo yesterday inaugurated a newly refurbished polyclinic and theatre at Ashiedu Keteke Sub Metro in Accra to help solve the health care needs of the people.

She also donated hospital equipments including medical, surgical and dental equipments to support the work of the Ussher Polyclinic and the James town maternity theatre.

Dubbed: "Ussher Hospital" the facility formerly known as Ussher Polyclinic was built around 1963 and the renovation was done by Rebecca Foundation with support from the Ghana Commercial Bank Limited (GCB).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mrs Akufo- Addo explained that the clinic had undergone significant transformation from a town clinic into a polyclinic thereby increasing its patients and human traffic, hence the renovation.

She said the upgrade formed part of the government's vision to achieve comprehensive quality health care service delivery among the people of the country.

Mrs Akufo Addo noted that the facility would help improve the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) rate and increase the internal-generated fund which could go toward the provision of quality healthcare to the community.

Accessibility of quality health care, she said was essential to the developmental agenda of every nation and promised her foundation's commitment to improving health service delivery to reduce maternal mortality in the country.

She lauded United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) and GCB Bank Limited for their support and urged other private companies to assist her foundation in delivering good health service to the people.

"According to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Health is inalienable and accessible to all, thus we have to emphasise on preventive healthcare," she added.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive observed that the entire health facility leaked during the rainy season, and lacked adequate washrooms which risked the health of the staffs and patients.

The MCE thanked the first lady and the government for working assiduously in reshaping the facility to enhance health delivery.

He noted that Ussher Polyclinic at first could not boast of a theatre and all surgical emergencies were referred to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and other higher institutions, stressing that with the new theater it would help manage cases such as ectopic gestation and typhoid perforations to save lives.

To ensure that these facilities are in excellent shape, Mr Sowah called for collaboration between the people and the health workers to ensure the equipments were used for its intended purpose to offer better services to the people.

The Managing Director of GCB Bank Limited, Mr Anselm Ray Sowah pledged his outfit's commitment to working with the government to achieve its 2020 on health care delivery.

He mentioned that the people of Ashiedu-Keteke were vibrant and deserved to have quality health care to always be in sound mind to work for the development of the country.

The occasion was also used to outdoor the Odododiodioo constituency's newly allocated ambulance under the "One constituency one ambulance initiative.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Health
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.