Ghana: NMC Sets Up 8-Member Committee On Transformation of GBC

The National Media Commission (NMC) has appointed an eight-member committee to see to the reforms of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) with the aim of making it a functional and meaningful public broadcast entity.

The members include a former Minister of State for Tertiary Education Ms Elizabeth Ohene, as its chairperson,Prof Yakubu Zakaria, Ace Ankomah, and Mrs Wilna Quarmyne.

The restare Gilbert Tietaah, Berfi Apenteng, Kofi Yeboah Kodie andDr Esi Ansah as members of the committee.

In a statement issued by the NMC and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, the Chairman of the NMC, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafo said the committee has six months to complete its work and present a report to the Commission.

"The NMC will engage with the President for further deliberations and subsequent adoption of the report for implementation," it added.

It said the eight member committee was to among others examined the relevance of public servicebroadcasting inthe face of media pluralism

It said it was also expected of the committee to assess theimpact of the GBC as a public broadcaster as against stateownership while providing a framework for best practice as management, funding and governance structure and the overall national interest.