Ghana: Govt Secures 326 Million Pounds for Projects

29 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The government has secured an amount of £326 million for various projects in the country, Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has stated.

Speaking in an interview which was monitored by the Ghanaian Times, he said the amount was acquired during the recently held United Kingdom (UK)-Africa Investment Summit as investment monies for projects including roads and water systems.

"It is part of an over £6.5 billion package earmarked for the development of 27 various projects in Africa to be undertaken by UK companies," he added.

Out of the £326 million, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said £26 million would be used for water filtration system which would be initiated by Aqua Africa.

The Tema-Aflao road, he said would be expanded with £80 million while £40 million would be for the construction of the Kumasi Airport and £120 million for the rehabilitation of some deplorable buildings at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH)."

Other institutions like the Koforidua Hospital he said would also benefit from the investments in terms of training and expansion.

"Sixty million pounds will be invested in the expansion of Koforidua Hospital, to make it a teaching hospital and a training centre for medical doctors", the Information Minister stated.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

