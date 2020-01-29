Ghana: NII Adama Latse II Will Return to Answer Contempt Case

29 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Office of the Ga Mantse says Nii Tackie Adama Latse II who is receiving medical attention outside the country will soon return to defend himself against a pending contempt of court case.

A statement signed and issued in Accra on January 21 this year by the Secretary of the Office, Niinabi Anyah Tackie-Yarboi, said the indisposed Ga Mantse was flown out, as a matter of urgency, upon the advice from his Doctor in Accra.

The statement was in response to media publication that a court has ordered the arrest of the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Adama Latse II.

It explained that the reason for Ga Mantse's trip to a foreign country was communicated to the Presiding Judge hearing a contempt case against him and further furnished the court with the relevant medical document.

However, the Judge, at the next sitting of the Court, was of the opinion that the Ga Mantse should have sought permission from the Court before travelling abroad, hence the issuance of a bench warrant against him, the statement added.

It assured the concerned public that the lawyer of Nii Tackie Adama Latse II was working on the issue, adding that, the Ga Mantse would soon be in Ghana to defend himself as a law-abiding citizen and a respected traditional leader.

Documents sighted by Ghanaian Times indicated that Justice Gifty Agyei Adoo of the Accra High Court signed a bench warrant on January 13 this year for the arrest of Nii Tackie Adama Latse II for failing to attend to Court on a quasi-criminal matter.

According to the Court, once the Ga Mantse, who was a respondent, intended to act on the advice of his doctor, it would have been prudent on his part to seek the leave of the Court to leave the jurisdiction.

