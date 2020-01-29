Ghana: Nana Akufo-Addo Picks Nomination Form

29 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has picked nomination forms to seek re-election as flagbearer to lead the New Patriotic Party into the 2020 general elections.

Director of Research at the Presidency, Victor Newman who picked the forms on behalf of the President said Nana Akufo-Addo is willing to lead the party again into victory in 2020.

Prior to the President picking up his nomination forms, his government appointees and other party members had given hints of him seeking re-election after the social media hashtag, '#4More4Nana' and '#4MoreToDoMore' was popularised.

It is however not known yet if President Nana Akufo-Addo will face any opposition within the NPP.

The NPP will hold its presidential primaries on April 25, 2020.

A non-refundable nomination fee for aspirants has been pegged at GH₵20, 000 while the filing fee is GH₵200, 000.

The party will also be electing the remainder of its parliamentary candidates on the same day. Parliamentary candidates have already been picked in constituencies where there are no sitting MPs.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.