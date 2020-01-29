Ghana: Govt Sets Up National Coordinating Tech Committee to Respond to Coronavirus

29 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A National Technical Coordinating Committee of experts have been constituted as a national response to deal with the control of the deadly coronavirus should it surface in the country.

Also, a case definition would also be developed to help health practitioners detect and manage potential cases.

In a statement issued in Accra yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) further revealed that the Ridge Hospital and the Tema General Hospital have been designated as initial case management centres, adding that regional directors of health had also been instructed to designate treatment centres in their respective regions.

"We are preparing to designate more centres in the highly populated areas in Accra, Takoradi and Tamale and also develop social media messages for the general public to inform the public on the disease and to inculcate the necessary preventive measures," it said.

The statement urged the public to ensure they regularly washed their hands with soap and water, use alcohol hand rub where available and keep a distance of at least one step or a metre away from a person showing signs of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing.

It also advised that people should avoid touching sick persons or potentially infected surfaces or objects, adding that the public must prioritise eating right, drinking of plenty water and having enough rest for total wellbeing.

