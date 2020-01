Khartoum — The Board of Directors of the Sudanese Council for Voluntary agencies (SCOVA) has extended invitations to all the registered members of the General Assembly to meet on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM in SCOVA'S buildings in Khartoum 2, east of Ozone Resturant.

The Council said that registration and renewal of registration is open daily until February 15, 2020.