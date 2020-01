Khartoum — The Board of Directors of the Sudanese Council for Voluntary (SCOVA) invited all registered members of the General Assembly to meet on, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 am, in the Meeting's Hall of of the organization, in Khartoum 2.

The Council said that registration and re- registration is open daily until February 15, 2020.

The council called on all members to attend the meeting.