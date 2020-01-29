Mozambique: No Coronavirus Cases in Mozambique

Maputo — No cases of the type of coronavirus that has caused dozens of fatalities in China have been detected in Mozambique to date, and the Ministry of Health has assured the public that the risk of infection from this virus is extremely low.

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that can causes disease ranging from the common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The new coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The death toll from the virus in Wuhan is now 42, mainly from respiratory failure.

At a Maputo press conference on Friday, the Ministry's National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene Cuco, said that, although the risks are low, people travelling abroad should take great care in contact with anyone showing possible symptoms of infection.

She said the Ministry has been in contact with the Foreign Affairs Ministry and with the National Immigration Service (SENAMI) to obtain details of travelers, particularly those visiting countries such as China where there is a known risk of infection.

She added that, if the coronavirus does reach Mozambique, staff are in readiness at all the country's health units. "We have strengthened the screening services at the points of entry", said Cuco. She also urged anyone returning from countries at risk to carry out a "self-diagnosis" before entering Mozambique.

The assistant director of the National Health Institute, Eduardo Samo Gudo, said the Mozambican health authorities are in permanent contact with the World Health Organisation (WHO), to monitor the international situation, particularly in China. He promised that the Health Ministry will issue regular updates about the coronavirus situation.

WHO does not yet regard the coronavirus outbreak as an international health emergency.