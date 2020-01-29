Mozambique: No Coronavirus Cases in Mozambique

25 January 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — No cases of the type of coronavirus that has caused dozens of fatalities in China have been detected in Mozambique to date, and the Ministry of Health has assured the public that the risk of infection from this virus is extremely low.

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that can causes disease ranging from the common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The new coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The death toll from the virus in Wuhan is now 42, mainly from respiratory failure.

At a Maputo press conference on Friday, the Ministry's National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene Cuco, said that, although the risks are low, people travelling abroad should take great care in contact with anyone showing possible symptoms of infection.

She said the Ministry has been in contact with the Foreign Affairs Ministry and with the National Immigration Service (SENAMI) to obtain details of travelers, particularly those visiting countries such as China where there is a known risk of infection.

She added that, if the coronavirus does reach Mozambique, staff are in readiness at all the country's health units. "We have strengthened the screening services at the points of entry", said Cuco. She also urged anyone returning from countries at risk to carry out a "self-diagnosis" before entering Mozambique.

The assistant director of the National Health Institute, Eduardo Samo Gudo, said the Mozambican health authorities are in permanent contact with the World Health Organisation (WHO), to monitor the international situation, particularly in China. He promised that the Health Ministry will issue regular updates about the coronavirus situation.

WHO does not yet regard the coronavirus outbreak as an international health emergency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
External Relations
Health
Asia, Australia, and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.