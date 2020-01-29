Zimbabwe: Steep Fees Structure Impedes On Future Tertiary Students

Students who completed their Advanced level studies in 2019 and looking to enroll for tertiary education this year are faced with steep fees structure beyond the reach of their parents and guardians.

Education institutions had hiked tuition to amounts as high as ZWL$15000 prompting the government to come up with a new structure which is still steep if the salaries

With the country recording an 83,1 percent pass rate for the November 2019 'A' level examinations, there will definitely be high demand for university and college places.

A survey around Harare indicates that many parents and students had no clue on their next moves.

"It is survival of the fittest in Zimbabwe, I have no clue of where I will get the money to pay tuition for my daughter. I do not even know whether she is going to advance her education or not," said Viola Maravanyika whose daughter attained 10 points.

Other parents said they had pinned hopes on scholarship calls that were released by various organisations in the country.

"This animal called tuition fees is taking a toll on us. As a parent I cannot neglect my child at the last minute. I am applying for a scholarship whether it is accepted or not I will make sure that he fulfills his dreams," said a confident Courage Mazinyani.

For 17 year old Tanyaradzwa who scored 11 points the odds are not favorable as he says he has no idea of his next move.

"I have no idea of what I will be doing knowing that my parents are poor. It difficult to tell them that I want to go to university. Maybe I will try to do some part time jobs in order to raise money so that I further my education" said Tanyaradzwa.

Most parents bemoaned the low salaries they are earning and called on the Government to take a look at the plight of all students.