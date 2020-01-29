Sierra Leone: Man, 32, Remanded for Deflowering Girl, 10

A magistrate court in Sierra Leone, sitting at Pademba Road in Freetown, last Friday (January 24) remanded one Suliaman Jubateh, 32, to the maximum security prisons, for allegedly defiling a 10- year-old girl.

Sulaiman had appeared thrice before Magistrate Abdul Sheriff on two counts of Sexual Penetration and Sexual touching contrary to Section 20(1) (a) of the Sexual Offenses Act No.12 of 2012.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Gloria V.S Maculay, alleges that the accused sometimes in November 2019, at Fourah Bay Road in Freetown, did engage in an act of sexual penetration with a child below the age of 18 to wit 10 years.

The prosecutor also claimed that the accused person on the same date and place sexually touched a child in a manner without her consent.

According to the court file, the accused sexually abused the victim with his left finger, when she called on him to help her opened their door.

, adding that after the accused has abused her he told her not to disclose it to anyone. But the victim later told her elder sister.

The matter was adjourned to Monday 27th January for the victim to testify.

In a related development in the same courtroom, Magistrate Sheriff remanded Alusine Robert, 28, a bike rider to the Male Correctional Centre for penetrating a 16 -year-old girl.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant 9939 Lahai Momodu alleges that the accused person on Friday 15th November, 2019, in Freetown sexually penetrated a 16-year-old girl.

The accused person was unrepresented and the matter was adjourned to Tuesday 28th January.