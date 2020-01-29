Tanzania: Namungo, Sportpesa Sign 120m/ - Sponsorship Contract

29 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

THE SportPesa Tanzania signed a one year sponsorship deal worth 120m/ - with Mainland Premier League debutants Namungo FC in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

With the new deal, Namungo is now the fourth team in the top flight contest after Simba, Young Africans and Singida United to be sponsored by the leading gaming company in the country.

Speaking during the occasion, the firm's Chairman of the Board of Directors Abbas Tarimba said as usual, their aim is to help improve football standard and make the league competitive.

"As you know, we are the main sponsors of Simba, Yanga and Singida United, which is a clear indication that we target to see much improvement in these teams and make them competitive," he said.

He added that apart from sponsoring the above mentioned teams, they also provided playing football kits to Polisi Tanzania, which earned promotion into the top flight this season.

Additionally, Tarimba revealed that they have seen it essential to pick Namungo as their partners after being impressed with the performance they are showing in the league, no wonder they sit fifth on the table.

On his part, Namungo FC Chairman Hassan Zidadu thanked SportPesa for agreeing to sponsor them, while pledging to continue working hard in the unfolding league to meet the standards of the contract.

"Let me take this opportunity to pledge that this season, we are going to clinch either the top flight league title or the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) silverware.

By doing that, we will help to advertise SportPesa globally," he said. He also disclosed that being a SportPesa family member, it will add momentum in their squad thereby enabling players to do their job effectively.

From 15 league matches played, Namungo have garnered 28 points after nine wins, one draw and five losses with their next fixture against defending champions Simba at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

