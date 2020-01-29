Malawi: Mzuzu Women Fighters Charged, Bail Verdict Wednesday

28 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A case involving eight suspects seen in video circulating on social media showing them beating and violating the modesty of another woman has been adjourned for bail application ruling on Wednesday morning.

They appeared before Mzuzu Senior Magistrate's Court Tuesday afternoon, where they were formally charged.

Charges they are facing are; Insulting the modesty of a woman, Assault and Cyber Stocking.

According to Mzuzu Police Spokesperson, for insulting the modesty of a woman and assaulting the victim they violated the Penal Code while Cyber stocking contrary to Section 88 of Electronic Transaction and Cyber Security Act of 2016.

The suspects have been identified as 40 year-old Lucky Gondwe, from Mlowe village, Traditional Authority Mwamlowe in Rumphi district; 30 year-old Martha Kawonga, from Bwelero village, T/A Mkumbira in NkhataBay district; 40 year-old Lucia Matupi, from Yapoma village, T/A Mthwalo in Mzimba; 30 year-old Taonga Nyangu from Kamzati Nyangu village, T/A Kampingo Sibande and 35 year-old Eunice Chirwa, from Matuli village, T/A Kampingo Sibande in Mzimba.

Others are Chikondi Chirwa, from Matuli village, T/A Kampingo Sibande; Mines Ng'oma, 39, from Jeje village, Traditional Authoriry Kampingo Sibande and 38 year-old Sabina Chirwa, from Matuli village, T/A Kampingo Sibande in Mzimba district.

"As Police we condemn in strongest terms the tendency of people taking the law in their hands.

"There are right options whenever there are differences to seek mediation and solution from various institutions available, such as Police VSU, Churchs, Village heads, Organizations dealing in conflict resolution to avoid committing crimes. And indeed injuring others, " said Tembo.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Gender, Children Disability and Social Welfare Mary Navicha strongly condemned the suspects for violating the modesty of another woman.

Navicha said it was disheartening to women and men still perpetrating violence against women

She has since lauded law enforcers for apprehending the suspects.

The Thyolo Thava Parliamentarian also asked women to protect their dignity and desist from behavior that may induce violence to themselves.

