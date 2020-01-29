Liberia: Labor Commissioner Wants Workers to be Calm

28 January 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan And Winston W. Parley

Bong — Bong County Labor Commissioner Sayblee Weah has called on aggrieved workers of China Henan International Cooperation Group (CHICO) to forgo a stay home action and return to work.

The call comes following a communication from the management of the company informing the labor office in Bong about an alleged planned strike by workers of the company in demand of salaries and other benefits.

Speaking to journalists recently in Gbarnga, Mr. Weah said even though his office is yet to get an official complaint from the aggrieved workers, the Labor and Internal Affairs Ministries are working out modalities to address the concerns of the workers.He adds that anyone who refuses to go to work as of Monday, 27 January will be doing so at his or her own risk.

Further, the Labor Ministry Bong County office has planned a meeting with the leadership of CHICO workers union, and all workers of the company have been mandated to go to work by directive of the Ministries of Internal Affairs and Labor.

"Go slow ... sometimes undermines the working of any institution because if the workers go slow, it brings the operation of any institution to a standstill," he warns.

Mr. Weah continues that as government's working ministry, it does not support any strike, adding that it is appropriate for issues to be settled as they happen instead of allowing them to go off hand.

Mr. Weah's statement against the workers' planned protest has been greeted with huge commendations from the public as many people join him to appeal to workers of the company.In the past, workers of the company have been pushing salaries increment, good latrine facility and other benefits.

When contacted about their planned stay home action, the head of the aggrieved workers of CHICO George Coleman told our Bong County correspondent that their actions is as the result of bad labor practices meted against them.

Coleman says he will try to talk to the rest of the workers to listen to the Labor Commissioner until the meeting with the workers union heads is held.

