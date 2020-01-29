Liberia: 'Executive Mansion Nearing Completion'

--President Weah says

President George M. Weah has told members of the 54th Legislature that renovation works on the Executive Mansion, the official home of the president of Liberia is set to be completed at the end of this year.

Delivering his third State of the Nation Address Monday, 27 January on Capitol Hill in Monrovia, Mr. Weah said renovation works are currently being carried out on the Executive Mansion.

The renovation of the Mansion is as a result of an unfortunate fire incident that occurred about 14 years ago during the first term of his predecessor Mrs. Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf.

The former president ran her office for two terms in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where President Weah also took off from two years ago.

"As you are aware, the Executive Mansion, which is the home to the Presidency of our Country, has been under renovation since an unfortunate fire incident about 14 years ago," Weah says.

"But I want to report to you members of this august body that my Administration is determined to bring to an end this protracted period of renovation, by ensuring the full restoration of the Executive Mansion by the end of this year," he says.

According to him, 50% of the renovation work has been done, and all of the modalities are being worked on as government provides the needed resources required to complete the Executive Mansion's renovation works.

He narrates however that infrastructure development, especially roads connectivity, is cost intensive.

Considering budgetary constraints, he continues that the rapid development of roads connectivity program here cannot be achieved without the strong support of Liberia's international development partners, lending institutions and friendly Governments.Meanwhile, President Weah assures the Legislature of government's commitment to improving governance and improving the business climate to spur investment.

Last year, he continues, government launched a US$27 million Public Financial Management Project supported by the World Bank, the European Union and the Government of Sweden.This project supports better procurement though e-procurement, stronger revenue collection, and better delivery of public goods through higher governance standards, he says.

"My Administration will continue to intensify the fight against corruption, which remains prevalent in our society and continues to negatively impact growth and development. Many believe this to be an unchangeable way of life here in Liberia. I think otherwise," he adds.

He says he believes that the government will succeed in its fight against corruption and will bring to justice relevant individuals and corporations who have and continue to defraud Liberia.

"To this end, we have hired the expertise of a world-renowned Asset Recovery firm to assist our local team to carry out a professional exercise to recover Liberia's wealth stolen over many decades."