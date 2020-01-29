Zimbabwe: Zim Women Urged to Defy Fear, Challenge for Leadership Positions

26 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

Bulawayo's Ward 10 councillor, Sinikiwe Matanda has encouraged Zimbabwean women not to shy away from politics and related top positions saying they had equal leadership qualities with their male counterparts.

Addressing delegates and the media at the Transformational Leadership and movement building meeting in the city recently, Matanda highlighted that many women tended to shy away from the highly demanding life endeavours through lack of confidence.

"I urge women to stand up and fill up vacant positions when it comes to leadership because there is very few of us there," she said.

"So, it becomes difficult for a woman to even say a word in a meeting where male counterparts dominate the room. You can find that there are only four women in a committee while the rest are men."

Matanda also said women were generally intimidated by men in politics as well as stigmatised by society to a point where they then consider avoiding politics.

In the July 2018 harmonised elections, women could only manage to snatch 26 out of the 210 contested parliamentary seats. The seats were shared between Zanu PF and MDC, which have dominated local politics.

Only four women out of 23 presidential candidates contested for the top job.

They are former State Vice President, Joyce Mujuru of the People's Rainbow Coalition, former deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khuphe who represented MDC-T, Melba Dzepasi of the #1980 Freedom Movement Zimbabwe as well as Violet Marichaya of the United Democratic Movement party.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

