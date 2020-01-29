Malawi: Senior U.S. Envoy Due in Malawi for State Visit

The U.S. Department of State's Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Matthew Harrington, is due to arrive in the country for a state visit.

Harrington, who served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Namibia from 2008-2010, is expected to arrive in the country on unspecified date and meet, among others President Peter Mutharika, the US embassy has confirmed.

The United States (US) Government is Malawi's major bilateral donor through the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development (USAid)-- which is one of Malawi's prominent donors in the health sector.