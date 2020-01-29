Malawi: Minister Calls for Stiff Punishment for Women Fighters in Mzuzu Over Gossip

28 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Minister of Gender, Children Disability and Social Welfare Mary Navicha has called for stiff punishment for some women in Mzuzu who mercilessly pounced on a fellow woman and beat her up over gossip stories.

Thoko was forced to kneel and apologise before she was beaten up Manes Gondwe beating Thoko Lucky Gondwe Navicha: Disappointed to see women perpetrating violence on a fellow woman in the presence of a man

Navicha expressed dismay with a video circulating on social media showing a family beating and violating the modesty of another woman.

The victim, only identified as Thoko is said to have told her friend's husband, Lucky Gondwe that his wife Manes Mdoyi Gondwe that she hard aborted.

Thoko is said to have told Mr Gondwe that he was not responsible for the pregnancy which Manes had aborted.

Furious, Mr Gondwe told his wife what Thoko told him and the wife organized other women who all went to Thoko's wife where they beat her up.

Thoko was forced to make some confessions including that she wanted to have Mr Gondwe as her lover.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Navicha said was disappointed to see women perpetrating violence on a fellow woman in the presence of a man, only a few weeks after the country was advocating the end of violence against women and girls.

She has since lauded law enforcers for apprehending all the eight suspects.

The minister has also asked women to protect their dignity and desist from behavior that may induce violence to themselves.

